Two fierce competitors face off in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals as Borussia Dortmund host Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday on Paramount+. The German side bested Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinal round, while PSG made quick work of Barcelona. The Parisians enter Wednesday's match with a ton of confidence after winning the Ligue 1 title, while Dortmund come off of a tough 4-1 loss to RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. PSG odds list the Parisians as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG date: Wednesday, May 1

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG, Green is picking both teams to score and Under 4.5 goals to hit for a +105 payout. The expert acknowledges that Dortmund are coming off a tough domestic loss, but he knows they have played very well in the Champions League this year. Dortmund will be tested by a PSG side that has played very well on the road this year, and should have Mbappe fresh in the starting XI after he sat most of PSG's weekend match. However, Der BVB played a very open style against Atletico Madrid in the last round and Green expects that to continue.

"Both Dortmund and PSG are blessed with a wealth of pace and vitality in attack, but neither team looks particularly convincing in defense," Green told SportsLine. "They should both find the back of the net in this game, but PSG will feel confident in its ability to get a result." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.