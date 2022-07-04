Through 14 matches in Brazilian Serie A so far this season, both Bragantino and Botafogo are sitting on 18 points and squarely in the middle of the table. However, with the relegation zone currently sitting just three points beneath them and a COPA Libertadores qualifying spot sitting just three points above them, the season could turn quickly in either direction for both teams. On Monday, they'll go head-to-head in what could be a pivotal match for both teams' fortunes. You can see what happens when you stream all the action on Paramount+ here.

Kickoff from Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in Braganca Paulista, Brazil is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest Bragantino vs. Botafogo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bragantino as the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Botafogo is listed as the +410 underdog, while a draw is priced at +235 and the over-under is 2.5 goals.

date: Monday, July 4
time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch Bragantino vs. Botafogo

Bragantino vs. Botafogo date: Monday, July 4

Bragantino vs. Botafogo time: 7 p.m. ET

Bragantino vs. Botafogo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Botafogo vs. Bragantino

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Bragantino vs. Botafogo, Eimer is picking over 1.5 team goals for Bragantino (-110). Despite dangling perilously in the middle of the table, Bragantino has reestablished a threatening attack that it can rely upon in times of need. Bragantino scored 10 times in its first four games of the season before going on a 13-game lull in which it failed to score more than once in a game and only managed a total of seven goals during that span. However, it's rebounded with three consecutive multi-goal efforts, scoring a total of eight times in those games.

"RB Bragantino has scored in its last five games, scoring a total of nine times over those matches," Eimer told SportsLine. "Led by Artur, Ytalo and Hyoran at the front, this squad is continuously finding the back of the net now as it reaches the middle of the season. Bragantino has now become the fourth-highest scoring side in Serie A." Watch the match online here.

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazil Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazil Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.