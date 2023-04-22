The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Brentford

Current Records: Aston Villa 15-5-11, Brentford 10-13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Aston Villa have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will challenge Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Aston Villa will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

On Saturday, Aston Villa never let their opponents score. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Newcastle United. It was an even better day for Ollie Watkins as he scored two goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Brentford put three shots on goal, all unsuccessful. They fell to Wolverhampton 2-0.

Aston Villa took their victory against Brentford in their previous matchup last October by a conclusive 4-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Aston Villa since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brentford are a slight favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +150 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

