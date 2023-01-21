Brian McBride has reportedly left his role as the United States men's national team general manager, according to multiple reports.

ESPN first reported that McBride's three year tenure in the role would end, the first move in what could be a significant overhaul of the men's soccer program with the future of head coach Gregg Berhalter firmly in doubt. The former Fulham and Columbus Crew striker, who scored 30 goals in 95 appearances for the USMNT, was appointed in 2020.

McBride's departure comes amid an ongoing review into the status of Berhalter, whose contract with the national team expired after the World Cup. The 49 year old was then the subject of a remarkable dispute with the family of young playmaker Giovanni Reyna, who played a peripheral role for the USMNT in the tournament.

Assistant coach Anthony Hudson will lead the US in a training camp that begins on Sunday, leading up to two friendly matches, but his tenure is currently just on an interim basis. Berhalter has said that he would like to return to the head coaching job for the 2026 World Cup cycle. Sporting director Earnie Stewart is conducting the review and has said he has maintained "a pool of candidates at any given moment." USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said on Thursday that the review "should be completed in the coming weeks."