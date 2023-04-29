The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Wolverhampton @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Wolverhampton 10-7-16, Brighton & Hove Albion 14-7-9

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion are 3-2 against Wolverhampton since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Brighton & Hove Albion will hit the road for the fourth straight game at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 29th at The American Express Community Stadium. If the contest is anything like the high-scoring 3-2 final from the last time these two played last November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

There was early excitement for Brighton & Hove Albion after they claimed the first goal on Wednesday, however, they wouldn't score again. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nottingham Forest. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Brighton & Hove Albion were far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton never let their opponents score on Tuesday. They came out on top against Crystal Palace by a score of 2-0. Wolverhampton's goal came from Rúben Neves at minute 90, but they were helped by Crystal Palace and Joachim Andersen, who scored on his own goal at minute three.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be out to turn their luck around, while Wolverhampton will be hoping to grab another win. Check CBS Sports after the contest to see if Brighton & Hove Albion succeed or if Wolverhampton can keep it going.

Brighton & Hove Albion are a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -205 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

