The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Leeds United @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Current Records: Leeds United 2-5-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-5
What to Know
Leeds United lost both of their matches to Brighton & Hove Albion last season on scores of 0-1 and 0-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
On Sunday, Leeds United lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Brighton was not quite Aston Villa's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Brighton came up short against the Lions, falling 2-0.
The losses put Leeds United at 2-5-5 and Brighton at 4-3-5. Leeds United is 1-0-3 after losses this season, Brighton 1-0-1.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +110, Draw +235, Leeds +265
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won both of the meetings they've played against Leeds United in the last five years.
- May 01, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Leeds United 0
- Jan 16, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Leeds United 0