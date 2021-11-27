The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Leeds United 2-5-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-5

What to Know

Leeds United lost both of their matches to Brighton & Hove Albion last season on scores of 0-1 and 0-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Sunday, Leeds United lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Brighton was not quite Aston Villa's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Brighton came up short against the Lions, falling 2-0.

The losses put Leeds United at 2-5-5 and Brighton at 4-3-5. Leeds United is 1-0-3 after losses this season, Brighton 1-0-1.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +110, Draw +235, Leeds +265

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won both of the meetings they've played against Leeds United in the last five years.