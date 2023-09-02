The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-0-2, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

TV: NBC

Online streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Brighton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Newcastle United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming off a loss in a game the Seagulls were expected to win, they now both face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Brighton can only go 1-1 at best against West Ham this season after their first game on Saturday. Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season. The loss put an end to their undefeated season.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Newcastle after they claimed the first goal on Sunday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell just short of Liverpool by a score of 2-1. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for the Magpies: they've now lost five straight matchups with the Reds.

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in their previous matchup back in May. Will the Seagulls have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Newcastle United is a slight favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +149 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.