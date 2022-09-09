For the first time since Lionel Messi left the club for PSG before last season, Barcelona have a bite in their attack that should strike fear into an opposition. While the improvement of Ousmane Dembele and the emergence of Pedri have played a role, it's been the acquisition of Robert Lewandowski that has elevated the club into contender status in La Liga and maybe even the Champions League.

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund man is off to an absolutely sensational start in Spain. And with him leading the line, after a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano to open the season, Barca are a perfect 4-0-0.

Lewandowski has 19 shots in those four games, 78% of them have been on goal, and 53% of those shots on goal have ended up in the back of the net. He has eight goals in his last four games for Barca, scoring multiple in three of them. His production has helped Barca win their last four by a margin of 16-2.

His latest was the hat trick over Viktoria Plzen this week in the Champions League, his sixth in the competition.

For Barca boss Xavi, there was no hesitation over signing the 34-year-old striker, and it's paid off big time already.

"Lewandowski is insatiable. Hat-trick for Lewandowski ... But not only that, he plays and he makes the team play. He knows the third man and reads space to perfection. I'm in love. His signing was fantastic," Xavi said after the UCL midweek win.

"We never had any doubts with the signing of Lewandowski. We knew his abilities and humility, and he greatly desire to sign for Barcelona. He's a marvelous person and professional, really."

He'll look to keep it going as Barca travel to Cadiz on Saturday in La Liga play, with the big test coming next week in the Champions League as he faces his former club, Bayern Munich.

Here's how to watch the battle at Cadiz:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 10 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona,

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, TV: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Cadiz +1200; Draw +500; Barcelona -420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



