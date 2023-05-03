The 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 32 gets under way in a week with eight new entrants from Major League Soccer beginning their campaign: Austin FC, FC Dallas, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union.

You can catch four of those new entrants on CBS Sports Golazo Network between May 9 and May 10 as the free 24/7 streaming network for soccer fans everywhere will air four matches from the Open Cup.

Tuesday, May 9

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Monterey Bay FC vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, May 10

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Orlando City are the reigning champions and will begin their title defense in this round while USL clubs look to continue their Cinderella runs. It's all part of the magic of one of the oldest cup competitions in all of soccer. Four matches in this round will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Here is the complete schedule and players to keep an eye on in the games airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

U.S. Open Cup schedule: Round of 32

All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday, May 9

Inter Miami vs. Charleston Battery, 7 p.m. (B/R)

New England vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30 p.m. (U.S. Soccer YouTube)

NY Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. (U.S. Soccer YouTube)

Chicago Fire vs. St Louis City, 8 p.m. (B/R)

Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union, 8:30 p.m. (B/R)

Sacramento Republic vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. (B/R)

Wednesday, May 10

Loudon United FC vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (B/R)

Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901, 8 p.m. (U.S. Soccer YouTube)

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (U.S. Soccer YouTube)

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m. (B/R)

Austin FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m. (B/R)

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. (B/R)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team.

Keep an eye on these players

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, May 9, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Facundo Torres, Orlando City: The Uruguayan is one of the most talented players in the league and has all the tools needed to dominate here and flourish in Europe. He's fast, technical and lethal in front of goal and he'll play a huge part in this team potentially repeating.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Los Angeles FC, May 9, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Denis Bouanga, LAFC: The Frenchman has looked the part and has been a lethal partner in attack with Carlos Vela. He's got a nose for the ball, reads defenders well and can make the perfect run behind a defender to set up golden chances.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC, May 10, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

James Sands, NYCFC: The U.S. men's national team man is looking to prove his worth after an unsuccessful spell at Rangers in Scotland. With the versatility to play center back or in the midfield, he can do a little bit of everything and will need to against a club that has looked sharp so far this season.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders, May 10, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders: He's got a four-goal performance to his name this season, they have a little bit of a rivalry, and they are both contenders to win the cup. But only one can advance here. Seattle have a better defense on paper, but that wasn't evident in their game last round, a 5-4 win over San Diego Loyal FC. If they can get the defense fixed and eliminate the mistakes, they have enough to win this one and make a deep run.