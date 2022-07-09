CF Monterrey bolstered its roster expressly to win games like the one it faces Saturday night, when it hosts Club America at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Los Rayados added firepower, with two of Liga MX's top scorers joining a team that finished seventh in the Clausura table in May. It looked like that would pay off with at least a point in the opener, but Santos Laguna scored on a penalty kick in second-half injury time to take the 4-3 win on Sunday. Monterrey could be a sleeping giant, but America is already one of the top teams in Liga MX. It reached the semifinals of the Clausura after a fourth-place regular-season showing, and it finished atop the table in the Apertura before losing in the quarterfinals. Las Aguilas opened their season last Saturday against back-to-back champion Atlas, and they battled to a scoreless draw.

Monterrey vs. America spread: Monterrey -0.5 (+120)

Monterrey vs. America over-under: 2.5 goals

Monterrey vs. America money line: Monterrey +121, America +230, Draw +220

MON: Rodrigo Aguirre was third in Liga MX in shots on target (41) last season

was third in Liga MX in shots on target (41) last season AMER: Henry Martin has 41 goals and 14 assists in 121 matches with the team

Why you should back Monterrey

Los Rayados are 4-1-0 in the last five meetings, and Las Aguilas have scored just twice over those five matches. Monterrey could be very tough to stop this season, with veteran Rogelio Funes Mori being joined by German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre. Berterame led Liga MX in goals over the two Torneos last season, scoring 16 in 33 matches. Aguirre had 11 goals in 31 games for Necaxa. They should be a huge boost to a squad that scored 24 goals in its 17 matches during the Clausura.

Berterame didn't play in the opener as he is having visa issues, but Aguirre scored one of the goals. Funes Mori, who had double-digit goals in six straight seasons before injuries limited him to seven last year, scored twice against Santos. Los Rayados had 17 shots and put eight of those on target, so they should force America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to make some saves. They were third in the league in total shots in 2021-22 with 497 and lost just three times in 17 home games (9-5-3).

Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas are one of the most consistent and resilient teams in Liga MX, and they will be eager to avoid a start like they had in the Clausura. They won just one of their first 10 games to start the last campaign but reeled off six straight victories and advanced to the semifinals. America has won a record 13 Liga MX titles, the most recent in 2018. Manager Fernando Ortiz has plenty of options to choose from in an attack that scored 45 goals in 34 games last season.

The manager opted for 19-year-old Roman Martinez to lead the attack in the opener, with veteran Roger Martinez and Alejandro Zendejas on the wings. Roger Martinez scored five goals in 2021-22, and Zendejas had four. The younger Martinez's selection left Henry Martin (five goals) and Federico Vina (two) on the bench, but they are effective as starters or substitutes. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa led Liga MX in clean sheets last season with 16 in 31 starts.

