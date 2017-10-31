Champions League 2017-18 standings: TV, stream listings, groups, scores, schedule
Everything you need to know about the group stage
The 2017-18 Champions League group stage kicks off in September, and it will be a four-month journey to see who the final 16 teams are for the knockout stages. Here's everything you need to know"
Format
Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.
Watch
The matches will be broadcast primarily on FOX with some matches being on the ESPN networks. TV and stream info can be found here.
Groups and Schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|12
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|CSKA Moscow
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|6
|Benfica
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-9
|0
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 12
CSKA Moscow 2, Benfica 1
Manchester United 3, Basel 0
Sept. 27
Basel 5, Benfica 0
Manchester United 4, CSKA Moscow 1
Oct. 18
Basel 2, CSKA Moscow 0
Manchester United 1, Benfica 0
Oct. 31
CSKA Moscow 2, Basel 1
Manchester United 2, Benfica 0
Nov. 22
CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 5
Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m.
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|PSG
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|12
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|9
|Celtic
|4
|1
|0
|4
|-6
|3
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-15
|0
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 12
Bayern Munich 3, Anderlecht 0
PSG 5, Celtic 0
Sept. 27
PSG 3, Bayern Munich 0
Celtic 3, Anderlecht 0
Oct. 18
PSG 4, Anderlecht 0
Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0
Oct. 31
PSG 5, Anderlecht 0
Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 1
Nov. 22
Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m.
PSG vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 5
Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m.
Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m.
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Roma
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Atletico Madrid
|4
|0
|3
|1
|-1
|2
|Qarabag
|4
|0
|2
|2
|-7
|2
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 12
Chelsea 6, Qarabag 0
Roma 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Sept. 27
Roma 2, Qarabag 1
Chelsea 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Oct. 18
Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Chelsea 3, Roma 3
Oct. 31
Atletico Madrid1, Qarabag 1
Roma 3, Chelsea 0
Nov. 22
Qarabag vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 5
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m.
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|10
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Sporting
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|Olympiacos
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-5
|1
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 12
Barcelona 3, Juventus 0
Sporting Lisbon 3, Olympiacos 2
Sept. 27
Barcelona 1, Sporting Lisbon 0
Juventus 2, Olympiacos 0
Oct. 18
Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1
Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 1
Oct. 31
Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1
Olympiacos 0, Barcelona 0
Nov. 22
Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 5
Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|5
|Spartak Moscow
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Sevilla
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Maribor
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-10
|1
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 13
Maribor 1, Spartak 1
Liverpool 2, Sevilla 2
Sept. 26
Sevilla 3, Maribor 0
Spartak 1, Liverpool 1
Oct. 17
Spartak 5, Sevilla 1
Liverpool 7, Maribor 0
Nov. 1
Sevilla vs. Spartak, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Maribor, 2:45 p.m.
Nov. 21
Spartak vs. Maribor, 12 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Spartak, 2:45 p.m.
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|9
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Napoli
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Feyenoord
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 13
Manchester City 4, Feyenoord 0
Shakhtar 2, Napoli 1
Sept. 26
Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1
Manchester City 2, Shakhtar 0
Oct. 17
Manchester City 2, Napoli 1
Shakhtar 2, Feyenoord 1
Nov. 1
Napoli vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Feyenoord, 2;45 p.m.
Nov. 21
Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m.
Napoli vs. Shakhtar, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Besiktas
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|9
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Porto
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Monaco
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 13
RB Leipzig 1, Monaco 1
Besiktas 3, Porto 1
Sept. 26
Besiktas 2. RB Leipzig 0
Porto 3, Monaco 0
Oct. 17
Besiktas 2, Monaco 1
RB Leipzig 3, Porto 2
Nov. 1
Besiktas vs. Monaco, 12 p.m.
Porto vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.
Nov. 21
Besiktas vs. Porto, 12 p.m.
Monaco vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m.
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|7
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|7
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|1
|APOEL
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-6
|1
Schedule
(All times eastern)
Sept. 13
Real Madrid 3, APOEL 0
Tottenham 3, Dortmund 1
Sept. 26
Real Madrid 3, Dortmund 1
Tottenham 3, APOEL 0
Oct. 17
APOEL 1, Dortmund 1
Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1
Nov. 1
Dortmund vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Nov. 21
APOEL vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
Real Madrid vs. Dortmund, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m.
Knockout stages
The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on Dec. 11.
