Champions League 2017-18 standings: TV, stream listings, groups, scores, schedule

Everything you need to know about the group stage

The 2017-18 Champions League group stage kicks off in September, and it will be a four-month journey to see who the final 16 teams are for the knockout stages. Here's everything you need to know"

Format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage. 

Watch

The matches will be broadcast primarily on FOX with some matches being on the ESPN networks. TV and stream info can be found here

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Manchester United44 0 0 912
FC Basel42 0 236
CSKA Moscow 42 0 2-36
Benfica4 0 0 4-90

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 12
CSKA Moscow 2, Benfica 1
Manchester United 3, Basel 0

Sept. 27
Basel 5, Benfica 0
Manchester United 4, CSKA Moscow 1

Oct. 18
Basel 2, CSKA Moscow 0
Manchester United 1, Benfica 0

Oct. 31
CSKA Moscow 2, Basel 1
Manchester United 2, Benfica 0

Nov. 22
CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 5
Benfica vs. Basel, 2:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m. 

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
PSG44 0 0 1712
Bayern Munich43 0 149
Celtic41 0 4-63
Anderlecht4 0 0 4-15 0

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 12
Bayern Munich 3, Anderlecht 0
PSG 5, Celtic 0

Sept. 27
PSG 3, Bayern Munich 0
Celtic 3, Anderlecht 0

Oct. 18
PSG 4, Anderlecht 0
Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0

Oct. 31
PSG 5, Anderlecht 0
Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 1

Nov. 22
Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m.
PSG vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 5
Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m.
Celtic vs. Anderlecht, 2:45 p.m. 

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Roma422 0 48
Chelsea421147
Atletico Madrid4 0 31-12
Qarabag4 0 22-72

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 12
Chelsea 6, Qarabag 0
Roma 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Sept. 27
Roma 2, Qarabag 1
Chelsea 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Oct. 18
Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Chelsea 3, Roma 3

Oct. 31
Atletico Madrid1, Qarabag 1
Roma 3, Chelsea 0

Nov. 22
Qarabag vs. Chelsea, 12 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 5
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Roma vs. Qarabag, 2:45 p.m. 

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
Barcelona431 0 610
Juventus421107
Sporting4112-14
Olympiacos4 0 13-51

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 12
Barcelona 3, Juventus 0
Sporting Lisbon 3, Olympiacos 2

Sept. 27
Barcelona 1, Sporting Lisbon 0
Juventus 2, Olympiacos 0

Oct. 18
Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1
Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 1

Oct. 31
Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1
Olympiacos 0, Barcelona 0

Nov. 22
Juventus vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. 
Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 5
Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon, 2:45 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Liverpool312 0 75
Spartak Moscow312 0 45
Sevilla3111-14
Maribor3 0 12-101

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 13
Maribor 1, Spartak 1
Liverpool 2, Sevilla 2

Sept. 26
Sevilla 3, Maribor 0
Spartak 1, Liverpool 1

Oct. 17
Spartak 5, Sevilla 1
Liverpool 7, Maribor 0

Nov. 1
Sevilla vs. Spartak, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Maribor, 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 21
Spartak vs. Maribor, 12 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 6
Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m. 
Liverpool vs. Spartak, 2:45 p.m. 

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
Manchester City33 0 0 79
Shakhtar Donetsk32 0 106
Napoli31 0 203
Feyenoord3 0 03-7 0

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 13
Manchester City 4, Feyenoord 0
Shakhtar 2, Napoli 1

Sept. 26
Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1
Manchester City 2, Shakhtar 0

Oct. 17
Manchester City 2, Napoli 1
Shakhtar 2, Feyenoord 1

Nov. 1
Napoli vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Feyenoord, 2;45 p.m.

Nov. 21
Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m.
Napoli vs. Shakhtar, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 6
Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m.
Shakhtar vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS
Besiktas32 0 0 59
RB Leipzig3111-14
Porto310203
Monaco3 0 12-41

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 13
RB Leipzig 1, Monaco 1
Besiktas 3, Porto 1

Sept. 26
Besiktas 2. RB Leipzig 0
Porto 3, Monaco 0

Oct. 17
Besiktas 2, Monaco 1
RB Leipzig 3, Porto 2

Nov. 1
Besiktas vs. Monaco, 12 p.m.
Porto vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 21
Besiktas vs. Porto, 12 p.m.
Monaco vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 6
RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m. 

Group H GP W D L GD PTS
Tottenham321 0 57
Real Madrid321 0 57
Borussia Dortmund3 0 12-41
APOEL3 0 12-61

Schedule
(All times eastern)

Sept. 13
Real Madrid 3, APOEL 0
Tottenham 3, Dortmund 1

Sept. 26
Real Madrid 3, Dortmund 1
Tottenham 3, APOEL 0

Oct. 17
APOEL 1, Dortmund 1
Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1

Nov. 1
Dortmund vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m. 

Nov. 21
APOEL vs. Real Madrid, 2:45 p.m.
Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 6
Real Madrid vs. Dortmund, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m. 

Knockout stages

The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on Dec. 11. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories