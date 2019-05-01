Champions League: Spurs' Eriksen says Tottenham made Ajax 'look a lot better than they are'

After Tottenham's 1-0 loss at home to Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinal first leg, Spurs star and former Ajax player Christian Eriksen didn't hold back in his post-match press conference. Frustrated by a performance that saw the hosts create just one shot on goal, the Danish midfielder said this team's performance was below average in his post-match press conference, and he said they made red-hot Ajax look better than the team is. Have a listen:

"Under par."

"We were ballwatchers."

"We made them look a lot better than they are."



Christian Eriksen did not hold back 👀 pic.twitter.com/JOoXIcAnTg — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) April 30, 2019

"Very under par. I think we didn't play our best at all," he said. "I think we were better in the second half ... I think first 20 minutes of the game, we were ball watchers. Against a team that likes possession, it's a no go. We need to change a lot for next game.

"I think we made them look a lot better than they are. Of course, it's a good side. But I think we helped them on the way to give them the feeling that they could control the things, which was our fault."

A good side, not really. More like a great side. This is a team that has played nine UCL games on the road this season and hasn't lost once. Eriksen didn't seem to intend to slight his former team, more so just point out what his team did poorly to enable Ajax to control the game. Without Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, Tottenham looked like it was out of ideas as to how to handle pressure and break down the Dutch team's backline. As a result, Spurs are on the brink of elimination ahead of next Wednesday's second leg, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free).

Recognizing what went wrong is the first step in making it right, and with Son back for the second leg, Spurs aren't out of it. But Eriksen is spot on that his team played under par to its level and has a lot of work to do in the next week to get it right.

Still, credit to Ajax for taking it right to Tottenham, which is also what the Dutch side has done to Real Madrid, Juventus and many others.