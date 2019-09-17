Champions League TV schedule, matches, results: Liverpool falls to Napoli, Barcelona draws Dortmund
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
The long, tiring journey to Istanbul is finally here. The Champions League group stage got underway on Tuesday with eight matches as Groups E, F, G and H played. Napoli beat reigning champ Liverpool, Barcelona drew at Dortmund and Chelsea lost at home to Valencia.
All Champions League matches are available on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete standings, click here.
Matchday 1 - Group Stage
Tuesday, Sept. 17
GROUP F: Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1
GROUP G: Lyon 1, Zenit 1
GROUP E: Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
GROUP G: RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1
GROUP H: Valencia 1, Chelsea 0
GROUP H: Ajax 3, Lille OSC 0
(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Sept. 18
GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m. (Galavision)
GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)
GROUP A: PSG vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)
GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 2)
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 4)
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 1)
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 3)
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.(Galavision)
Matchday 2 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 1
GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. PSG, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Olumpiacos, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkusen
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid
Wednesday, Oct. 2
GROUP E: Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Zenit vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Matchday 3 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Lverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. PSG, 3 p.m.
GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Zenit, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP H: Ajax vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
GROUP E: Genk vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Benfica vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Matchday 4 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP G: Zenit vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Genk, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Lyon vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Valencia vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: PSG vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.
GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Matchday 5 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
GROUP A: Galatasaray vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.
GROUP C: Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
GROUP G: Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP H: Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
GROUP E: Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Matchday 6 - Group Stage
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Dec. 10
GROUP E: Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP E: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
GROUP F: Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
GROUP G: Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.
GROUP H: Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
GROUP C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP C: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.
GROUP A: PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
GROUP A: Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
GROUP B: Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
GROUP D: Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
Draw takes place on Dec. 16 in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight group winners will be paired up against the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their group or from their country.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 19
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 25
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 26
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 10
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 11
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, March 17
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, March 18
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Quarterfinals
Draw for takes place on March 20 in Nyon, Switzerland in which the final path to from quarters to semis to final in Istanbul will be determined.
Tuesday, April 7
First leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 8
First leg matchups, time TBD
Tuesday, April 14
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Wednesday, April 15
Second leg matchups, time TBD
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 28
First leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, April 29
First leg matchup, time TBD
Tuesday, May 5
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Wednesday, May 6
Second leg matchup, time TBD
Final
Saturday, May 30 (in Istanbul, Turkey)
Semifinal winners, time TBD (TNT, TUDN)
-
