Chelsea look to continue their hot start to the Premier League season.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Chelsea

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1-1; Chelsea 2-0-1

What to Know

Chelsea and Aston Villa have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 23.

Two weeks ago, Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Villa and Brentford tied 1-1, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Chelsea's record to 2-0-1 and the Lions' to 1-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook Odds: Chelsea -325, Draw +420, Aston Villa +950

Series History

Chelsea have won two out of their last four games against Aston Villa.