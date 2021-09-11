Chelsea look to continue their hot start to the Premier League season.
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Chelsea
Current Records: Aston Villa 1-1-1; Chelsea 2-0-1
What to Know
Chelsea and Aston Villa have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 23.
Two weeks ago, Chelsea and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Villa and Brentford tied 1-1, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out Chelsea's record to 2-0-1 and the Lions' to 1-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesar's Sportsbook Odds: Chelsea -325, Draw +420, Aston Villa +950
Series History
Chelsea have won two out of their last four games against Aston Villa.
- May 23, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Chelsea 1
- Dec 28, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Jun 21, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Dec 04, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Aston Villa 1