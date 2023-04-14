Chelsea will face Brighton in London on Saturday for what is expected to be an interesting game in the race for European spots, but not in the way people would have predicted before the season. It's Roberto De Zerbi's side coming from a defeat away against Tottenham, who are chasing top four and need to react to still have some Champions League hopes. Chelsea, meanwhile, come from two points scored in the last four Premier League games. Frank Lampard will likely rotate his starting eleven ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter finals against Real Madrid, after losing 2-0 in Madrid last Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Apr. 15 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 15 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea +160; Draw +225; Brighton +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Chelsea haven't scored a goal in their last four fixtures across all competitions. Meanwhile, Brighton have scored eleven times in their last four fixtures.

Chelsea center back Kalidou Koulibaly pulled up with a suspected muscle problem against Real Madrid and has emerged as a doubt for Saturday. Carney Chukwuemeka (knock) is also doubtful, while Armando Broja (knee) is out for the season.



Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is still hopeful about the end of the season, and said to the media on Friday: "It will be very difficult to make up ten points [and qualify for the Champions League] but we have to see. We have some difficult games, but also we have the quality to win two or three games in a row."

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Prediction

Brighton, despite losing the last match against Tottenham, are in a much better form compared to Chelsea and should win this one. Pick: Brighton 2, Chelsea 1.