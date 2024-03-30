The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Chelsea

Current Records: Burnley 4-5-20, Chelsea 11-6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV/Live stream: Peacock

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chelsea is 8-2-0 in EPL play against the Clarets since April of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Chelsea will be playing at home against Burnley at 11:00 a.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Both teams beat their previous opponents by a single goal, so this matchup might be just as contested.

Chelsea and the Magpies combined for 11 shots on goal on March 11th, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Chelsea sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Magpies. The result kept Chelsea happy, as they haven't lost a game since February 4th.

Meanwhile, Burnley had just enough and edged the Bees out 2-1 last Saturday.

Chelsea now has a winning record of 11-6-10. As for Burnley, their win bumped their record up to 4-5-20.

Chelsea took their win against the Clarets in their previous meeting back in October of 2023 by a conclusive 4-1. Does Chelsea have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clarets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -340 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Burnley.