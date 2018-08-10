Chelsea vs. Huddersfield live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues will play their first league match without Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea kicks off its Premier League season on Saturday with a trip to Huddersfield Town on Matchday 1.
The Blues are without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid earlier in the week, but the Blues did bring in talented young Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to be the leader at the position. This will be Maurizio Sarri's first league match as the Blues' manager, facing American manager David Wagner, who did a fine job last season to keep this team up.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
By going to the stadium, due to the rule that matches between 2:45 p.m. GMT and 5:15 p.m. are blacked out.
What's at stake?
Three huge points to start the season, as every point counts. The Blues will be aiming for a top-four spot this season, if not higher, while Huddersfield will hope to be safe from relegation as soon as possible.
Prediction
Chelsea struggles a bit on the road, as Huddersfield earns a fine draw to begin the season. Chelsea 1, Huddersfield 1.
