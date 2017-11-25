Chelsea vs. Liverpool score, highlights: Willian scores brilliant chip to earn a point
This was some hit by the Brazilian talent
Chelsea went to Anfield and earned a fine 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, and Willian is to thank. The Brazilian scored a magical goal in the 85th minute, chipping from the corner of the box past Simon Mignolet.
Take a look:
As good of a goal as you will see this week. A lovely, precisely placed ball that spoils Liverpool's chance at a much-needed win.
