Chelsea vs. Liverpool score, highlights: Willian scores brilliant chip to earn a point

This was some hit by the Brazilian talent

Chelsea went to Anfield and earned a fine 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, and Willian is to thank. The Brazilian scored a magical goal in the 85th minute, chipping from the corner of the box past Simon Mignolet.

Take a look:

As good of a goal as you will see this week. A lovely, precisely placed ball that spoils Liverpool's chance at a much-needed win.


CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

