Chelsea vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online
The Blues are looking to remain perfect in the league
Chelsea hopes to finish the weekend just as it started -- in first place in the Premier League. The Blues take their perfect 5-0-0 record across London to face West Ham United on the sixth matchday, with the Hammers winning last week after losing their first four on the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
West Ham has struggled to begin the season but got its first win at Everton last weekend. That will have this team believing it has gotten out of its funk, but the Blues make the Hammers return to it. Chelsea 3, West Ham 0.
