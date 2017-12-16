Chelsea vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Southampton travels to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, as the Blues look to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Not on TV in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Chelsea: The Blues are in third place and need a win to really keep any shot of catching Manchester City, though still unlikely. More importantly is staying in the top four with a win.

Southampton: The Saints are a respectable 11th but sit just four points clear of the drop zone. A win here will ease the worries of potential relegation.

Prediction

The Blues start slow but get a goal from Willian late in the first half before putting it away in the second. Chelsea 3, Southampton 0.