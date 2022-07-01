The Mexican Liga MX is back in action this weekend with the start of Torneo Apertura, and Chivas Guadalajara hosts FC Juarez on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The 2021-22 Liga MX season ended at the end of May with Atlas beating Pachuca 3-2 on aggregate to win the title. Chivas finished in sixth place in the Clausura at 7-5-5, while Juarez ended the season in last place at 2-3-12. Chivas has won four of the six Liga MX meetings (4-1-1) since Bravos was first promoted in 2016 and is 8-1-2 in all competitions. FC Juarez was formed in 2015, while Guadalajara has competed in some form since 1906. The most recent meeting was in February, and Guadalajara took a 3-1 victory on the road, but Bravos battled to a 2-2 draw at Estadio Akron in the previous matchup.

Kickoff in Guadalajara, Mexico is set for 6 p.m. ET. Chivas is the -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Guadalajara vs. Juarez odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Juarez is the +460 underdog. A regulation draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Juarez vs. Chivas Guadalajara picks, you need to see the Liga MX predictions from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 13-12 over his last 25 soccer picks. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Juarez vs. Guadalajara matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Guadalajara vs. Juarez:

Guadalajara vs. Juarez spread: Chivas -0.5 (-155)

Guadalajara vs. Juarez over-under: 2.5 goals

Guadalajara vs. Juarez money line: Chivas -155, Juarez +460, Draw +250

GUAD: Alexis Vega has 18 goals and 16 assists in 91 games for Chivas

JUAR: Diego Rolan scored eight times for Bravos while on loan in 2019-20



Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Chivas has far more experience and talent than Bravos and lost just twice over its final 13 Clausura matches. One of those was a 2-1 setback to eventual champion Atlas, which it played to a 1-1 draw three days later. It has scored at least once in 10 straight and was held off the score sheet once in 17 Clausura matches. Guadalajara was plus-4 in goal differential over the two Torneos last season, scoring 38 goals. Juarez yielded 53 goals, tied for second-most in the league, and was minus-29.

Alexis Vega had five goals and five assists last season, and Roberto Alvarado (three goals, four assists) and José Macías (two goals in eight games) join him in the attack. Angel Zaldivar often provides a spark off the bench, and he led Liga MX with five penalty kicks made last season and scored seven overall. Juarez was the worst team in the league, posting the lowest point total over the 34 matches (27). Bravos conceded 11 goals while scoring two over the final five games of the Clausura.

Why you should back Juarez

Juarez will try to take advantage of Guadalajara's instability in net after Raul Gudino bolted for Atlanta United in MLS. Backup Miguel Jimenez started just 17 games over the past three years, and 22-year-old Jose Rangel is severely lacking in experience. Bravos has some talented players who joined the team before last season and should be more comfortable after a full season under their belts. American Fernando Arce and Uruguayan Diego Rolan have been the keys in the attack.

Arce, a California native, joined the team in January and scored four goals in 14 matches in the Clausura. Rolan played in 16 games and also scored four after coming over from Spain's third tier in August 2020. Defender Maximiliano Olivera had three assists last season. Martin Galvan, who scored twice in 12 games, also could be a threat against a Chivas team that has two clean sheets over its past 10 games. Bravos is 1-1-0 with a 4-2 goal advantage in the past two meetings in Guadalajara.

How to make Guadalajara vs. Juarez picks

Green has scrutinized the Juarez vs. Guadalajara match from every angle, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, one playing plus-money, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So, who wins the Guadalajara vs. Juarez match on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Juarez vs. Guadalajara match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.