Manchester United are looking to acquire Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic on loan, according to The Athletic. Newcastle, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also inquired.

The United States men's national team star, despite winning the Champions League and other trophies with the Blues, has largely been a back-up during his time at Stamford Bridge. After joining from Borussia Dortmund for $70 million back in 2019, the now 23-year-old attacker is looking to rebound on the club level after a forgettable 2021-22 season. He missed all but one of the opening 10 league games due to COVID-19 and an ankle injury, he has been used as a wingback at times by manager Thomas Tuchel. With new signings pushing him further down the depth chart, a move away may make the most sense in terms of getting minutes ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Blues are reportedly willing to listen to loan offers for the Pennsylvania native, who helped the United States qualify for the upcoming World Cup after missing out in 2018.

