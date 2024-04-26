Former NFL offensive lineman Korey Cunningham passed away on Thursday at the age of 28. Cunningham was found dead at his home in New Jersey, according to RLS Media.

His death comes less than 18 months after he played in his final NFL game. Cunningham entered the NFL in 2018 as a seventh-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati and he ended up playing for three teams over five seasons after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

Cunningham saw some early success in Arizona where he started in all six games that he played in, but his rookie season was cut short due to a foot injury. Heading into the 2019 season, the Cardinals decided to trade Cunningham to New England, where he would spend the next two years of his career. The lineman played in a total of 12 games for the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

In 2021, Cunningham signed with the Giants and that's where he would end up spending the rest of his career. He saw action in a total of 12 games with the Giants. His final snap with the team came in November 2022. The Giants released a statement following the news of Cunningham's death.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the Giants said in a statement. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

Cunningham was actually recruited as a tight end in college, but he switched to tackle once he got to Cincinnati. Several of Cunningham's former teammates shared some fond memories of him on social media, including Justin Pugh, who spent a season with Cunningham in Arizona.

After his time with the Giants ended, Cunningham decided to stick around the area. He was living in Clifton, New Jersey when he passed away.