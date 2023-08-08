Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea debut is on hold for a significant period of time after the France international underwent knee surgery on the injury he suffered in preseason. Nkunku sustained the issue on his meniscus in a game against Borussia Dortmund at Chicago's Soldier Field last week, a substandard pitch and a challenge from Mats Hummels combining to do serious damage to the £52 million summer signing, who was already emerging as a crucial figure in the plans of new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period," said Chelsea. "The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

Though the Blues have not set a public timescale for Nkunku's eventual return it has been suggested he could miss around 16 weeks, a timescale that would rule him out until the winter months. The 25 year old, secured amid interest from a host of top clubs, had excelled in preseason for his new club, scoring three goals in five games and showing versatility to contribute across the frontline.

Nkunku's injury could force Chelsea into the transfer market, they had already been linked with a move for a forward and now go into the season with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as their only senior options at center forward. Between them those two have a combined 19 goals in the Premier League and La Liga, one fewer than Nkunku scored in his breakout 2021-22 Bundeslia season with RB Leipzig.