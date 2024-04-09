Club America will feel like they're already through to the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup after winning 4-0 in New England in their quarterfinal first leg, but nothing can be taken for granted in these competitions with the second leg on Tuesday night. Caleb Porter was able to get his first league victory with the Revs over the weekend which can give them a slim bright spot heading into a tough situation. The Revolution will need to score early and often to have a chance but stranger things have happened, especially in Concacaf.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, April 9 | Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 9 | : 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Club America -420; Draw +370; New England +850

Storylines

Club America: A stong team at home, America can rely on Henry Martin and Julian Quinones to pace their attack but American Alex Zendejas has also been in strong form as of late, too. Scoring six goals since the beginning of March in all competitions, Zendejas is doing what he can to keep knocking on the door of the national team. Sinking the Revolution at home would be another step in the right direction there.

New England Revolution: If there's hope to be found it's that the Revolution have scored four goals in a game once so far this season against L.D. Alajuelense in this same competition. It was in a home match but anything helps when Porter's side will take anything that they can get in Mexico.

Prediction

The Revs will suffer yet another defeat as MLS sides continue to fall in CCC. Pick: Club America 3, New England Revolution 1