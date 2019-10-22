Club Brugge vs. Paris SG: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Club Brugge vs. Paris SG soccer game
Who's Playing
Club Brugge (home) vs. Paris SG (away)
What to Know
Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Jan Breydel Stadion on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 against Galatasaray three weeks ago. Club Brugge tied against Real Madrid 2-2 in their previous leg to earn one point.
Right now, Paris Saint-Germain (six points) leads Group A, while Club Brugge (two points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
We'll see if Paris Saint-Germain can stay in the top spot. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Club Brugge vs. Paris SG
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jan Breydel Stadion
- Follow: CBS Sports App
