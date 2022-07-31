Mexican Liga MX takes center stage on Sunday evening. Club Leon takes on Club America in a matchup with real buzz at Estadio Leon. Over a large sample, the clubs are arguably the top two in Mexico, and both are in need of a positive result. With so much on the line, this Torneo Apertura matchup is critical for both sides.

Kickoff from Estadio León is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Club America as the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Leon vs. America odds. Club Leon is a +190 underdog, a draw is priced at +230, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Leon vs. America money line: America +135, Leon +190, Draw +230

Leon vs. America spread: Club America -0.5 (+140)

Leon vs. America over-under: 2.5 goals

LEON: Unbeaten in last three head-to-head matches at home

AMER: Only five goals allowed this season

Why you should back Leon

Club Leon is No. 2 in the Liga MX coefficient table, illustrating the side's clear success over a large sample. Leon ranked in the top five of Liga MX with 50 points last season, and Leon is the better offensive side in 2022-23. Beyond that, Club Leon is unbeaten in the last three home matches against Club America, and the venue should be favorable to the home side.

Leon's offense is deep and talented, with top-tier players on the pitch. Lucas Di Yorio has been one of the most productive players in Liga MX this season, with the 25-year-old leading the league in non-penalty goals. He is also No. 2 in goals overall, and Club America's offense is floundering in a considerable way. America has the fewest goals (three) in Liga MX this season, and the visitors have lost both road matches they have taken on since the 2022-23 campaign began.

Why you should back America

While Club America is off to a bit of a rough start this season, the club sits atop the Liga MX coefficient table. America posted the best regular season record in Liga MX in 2021-22, losing only seven of 34 matches. Club America also posted a top-five record in road matches, with no fear in stepping away from the home venue. Club America had the best defense in Liga MX a year ago, allowing only 27 goals, and the club ranked in the top five with 45 goals and 28 assists. Overall, Club America was No. 2 in goal differential at +18, and the side's defense has been stout this season with only five goals allowed.

Club Leon is also scuffling a bit in its own right, ranking in the bottom five of Liga MX in assists a season ago. Leon was also a below-average home side last season with only five wins in 17 matches. This season, Club Leon has only one clean sheet and Club America should be able to find its offensive footing.

How to make Leon vs. America picks

