The Concacaf Nations League Finals are around the corner, and once Champions League play wraps up on June 10, attention will shift to the earliest cup of the summer as the United States men's national team look for more silverware. The red, white and blue are joined in the semifinals by their opponent Mexico while Canada will face Panama in the other semifinal ahead of the championship game on Sunday, June 18. You can catch all the action on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ plus added coverage and analysis on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The matches will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Concacaf TV and streaming coverage schedule

All times eastern

Wednesday, June 14
Afternoon Footy - Special Edition: 1 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

Thursday, June 15
Afternoon Footy - Special Edition: 1 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
Panama vs. Canada: 7 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports studio coverage: 9 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
USA vs. Mexico: 10 p.m., Paramount+
USA vs. Mexico "Star Cam": 10 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
CBS Sports Post-Match Show: 12 a.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Friday, June 16
Afternoon Footy - Special Edition: 1 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, June 18
CBS Sports Pre-Match Show: 5:30 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Third-place match: TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. Paramount+
CBS Sports studio coverage: 8 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network
Concacaf Nations League final: 8:30 p.m., Paramount+
CBS Sports Post-Match Show: 11 p.m., Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network

Why can't the USMNT and Mexico meet in the final?

Because of seeding. While the U.S. and Mexico are the two biggest national teams on the continent, they meet in the semis due to seeding, as the No. 1 seed meets No. 4 and No. 2 meets No. 3. And a downturn in Mexico's form as left them seeded fourth.

  1. USA, 10 points (+12 GD)
  2. Panama, 10 points (+8 GD)
  3. Canada, 9 points (+8 GD)
  4. Mexico, 8 points (+5 GD)

Who has the most Concacaf Nations League titles?

It's the United States with one. This is a fairly new tournament, having seen its first edition conclude in 2021 with the dramatic final between the USA and Mexico, ending 3-2 in extra time. That was the match where the U.S. conceded two minutes in, got a late equalizer from Weston McKennie on a headed corner kick before Christian Pulisic's penalty winner in the 114th minute in extra time.

