Coronavirus forces empty stadium matches in Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga and more

Soccer leagues across the globe, especially in Europe and Asia, are ramping up preparations and some even activating contingency plans in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus.

As countries around the globe aim to contain and combat the coronavirus, its impact on sports continues to increase. As the virus spreads across the world, there will be many matches across various competitions played without any spectators to try and prevent further spreading of the illness.

Here's how soccer events around the world are being impacted as COVID-19 concerns have escalated over the past couple of weeks:

Last month, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the deadly new strain of virus that has infected thousands and killed thousands. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to all corners of the globe. There are confirmed cases in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, England, Russia, Australia, India, Ireland and many more nations.

UEFA isn't panicking over the virus when it comes to Euro 2020 preparation, according to Sky Sports. That tournament begins in just under 100 days. A week ago UEFA held a large gathering in Amsterdam for the UEFA Nations League draw.

For more on how the coronavirus is affecting sporting events across the globe, click here.

Follow CBS News for the latest updates on the coronavirus.