Coronavirus: UEFA Champions League postpones Man City-Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon over COVID-19 concerns

UEFA on Thursday announced it was postponing two Champions League matches as teams deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City-Real Madrid and Juventus-Lyon, both originally scheduled for Tuesday, have been postponed. Both matches were second legs in the round of 16.

The decision comes as both Juventus and Real Madrid are dealing directly with COVID-19. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Real Madrid players are currently quarantined after someone from the club's basketball team tested positive for the virus. Real Madrid's soccer and basketball teams share facilities.

UEFA did not make any additional announcements about other games in the Champions League or Europa League. Barcelona and Napoli, as well as Bayern Munich and Chelsea are set to finish their round of 16 ties on Wednesday in the Champions League. Games in Europa League were set to be played as scheduled on Thursday.

Many leagues in Europe had suspended their seasons or played games behind closed doors due to the outbreak. La Liga in Spain and Serie A in Italy are both currently suspended.

Four Champions League games took place earlier this week as scheduled, though some were played without fans in the stadium. Paris Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta and RB Leipzig have qualified for the quarterfinals, which are currently slated to begin on April 7.