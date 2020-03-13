Coronavirus: Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi tests positive for COVID-19; training grounds partially closed

As a result of Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus, Chelsea announced through a statement on Thursday that the club would partially close the training facility. The club noted that those who had made contact with the teenage winger -- a group that includes the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff -- are being told isolate themselves in line with the health guidelines the British government has produced.

Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.

Chelsea's statement added that anyone who didn't have close contact with Callum will return to work soon. While the quarantine is happening, the men's team building will remain closed. That portion of the facility is one of several separate areas of the training ground, meaning the remainder of it, including Stamford Bridge and other club facilities, will operate normally.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, is the first player in the Premier League to have a confirmed case of the virus. COVID-19 has caused league closures in Italy, France and Spain as the World Health Organization recently elevated it to a pandemic. There have been over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Over 69,000 people have recovered, while it has been fatal to just under 5,000.

The news comes hours after cross-two rival Arsenal announced that its manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus. Arsenal's Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed for a later date. The rest of the Premier League is still set to play ... for now. League officials have set up an emergency meeting to discuss contingency plans following the Arteta news.

