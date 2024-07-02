The Copa America run has come to an end for the United States after losing to Uruguay, 1-0, seeing a surprising group stage exit. Only putting four shots on target during a match where you had to outscore Panama and win to advance, the USMNT didn't do enough. Players who were at the 2022 World Cup like Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic left much to be desired but let's look at how they did:

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Rarely tested in net. The one time that the ball did come to Matt Turner, he allowed a rebound that Uruguay scored from. You just have to get it out of the middle of the pitch.

Rating: 5

Right back: Joe Scally

Joe Scally seemed like he was hobbling after halftime but was able to continue on in the match while putting in quite a shift defensively. Scally didn't touch the ball much due to the state of the match but he did what he could.

Rating: 6

Center back: Chris Richards

We know that as long as he's healthy, Chris Richards will be one of the starting center backs for the United States at the 2026 World Cup. Confident in the air and willing to try things, you live with the backpasses that he makes for all the good.

Rating: 7

Center back: Tim Ream

Like Richards, Tim Ream put in a shift on defense that was undone by a goal that was potentially offside. It's a performance that was a strong one as the defense did their job on the night.

Rating: 7

Left back: Antonee Robinson

Facing Uruguay, Antonee Robinson couldn't get forward as much as he usually does but he still managed to get a shot on target and completed most of his passes. More was needed, but the defenders weren't at fault.

Rating: 6

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

I am not sure why Tyler Adams played the entire match but outside of a few moments of link-up play with Christian Pulisic, Adams didn't make a major impact defensively or offensively as, despite his past importance to the USMNT, we haven't seen that guy in a while due to injuries.

Rating: 5

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Like most of the midfield, it was a match to forget for Weston McKennie. Only taking one shot and not being a strong creative outlet, it was far from his best.

Rating: 4

Midfielder: Yunus Musah

Stepping in with Gio Reyna moving to the wing, Yunus Musah barely touched the ball despite the United States only losing the possession battle by a narrow margin. He was involved on defense but with the attack silent, more was needed.

Rating: 6

Forward: Christian Pulisic

Was the weight of the occasion too much for Christian Pulisic? He was fouled often but there were chances to make plays happen when he couldn't play in other members of the attack. Without Folarin Balogun and Tim Weah alongside him, Pulisic struggles with the lack of space.

Rating: 4

Forward: Folarin Balogun

Unlucky to pick up an injury in the first half, Folarin Balogun tried to push himself to continue in the match but wasn't able to leaving quite a hole in the USMNT attack.

Rating: N/A

Forward: Gio Reyna

Moved out to the wing with Tim Weah suspended, Reyna created a few chances but when the team takes eight shots in an entire match, the attack needed to produce. There were moments where Reyna had to be more selfish as this is a moment to grow from.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Ricardo Pepi

Coming into the match for an injured Balogun, Pepi didn't touch the ball enough. A striker not taking a shot when it is win or go home just isn't enough. There was a moment where Haji Wright should've found Pepi which may have resulted in a goal in the match of what could've been.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Josh Sargent

Only played 18 minutes but at least took a shot when he did touch the ball.

Rating: 6

Substitute: Haji Wright

Brought a much-needed drive to the game but needed to think a few times about passing instead of shooting.

Rating: 5

Substitute: Malik Tillman

Came on to close out the match and even he took a shot which is more than most of the starters could say. Maybe Malik Tillman should've played more minutes.

Rating: N/A

Manager: Gregg Berhalter

In the first half, there wasn't much to complain about as the United States held tight with Uruguay, but in the second half when they had to attack, Gregg Berhlater's limitations showed. It's time for a change in mentality and tactics around the team and it starts at the top.

Rating: 4