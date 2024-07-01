Colombia meets Brazil in a match to determine the Group D winner during Copa America 2024 action on Tuesday. The Colombians have been on a roll, having not lost a match since February 2022 – a streak of 25 matches, including 20 wins. Colombia defeated Paraguay 2-1 on June 24 and followed that up with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday. Brazil, meanwhile, can still win the group with a victory, after a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in the tournament opener, followed by a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Brazil are listed as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Colombia odds, with Colombia the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Brazil picks, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the Brazil vs. Colombia match and locked in his Copa America 2024 picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Colombia vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Colombia over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Colombia money line: Brazil -120, Draw +260, Colombia +330

BRA: Brazil have outscored their opposition 12-7 since the beginning of the year

COL: In their last 10 matches, all victories, Colombia has outscored the opposition 24-7

Brazil vs. Colombia picks: See picks here

Why you should back Brazil

Despite Colombia's impressive unbeaten streak, Brazil still features a star-studded lineup even though they are missing Neymar. One of those stars is 23-year-old forward Vinicius Junior. He has been a member of the Brazilian national team since 2019 and has registered five goals in 32 appearances. Two of those goals came in Friday's win over Paraguay. Vinicius Jr. is a standout performer for Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga. In 26 matches this past season, he scored 15 goals.

Another offensive weapon for Brazil is forward Rodrygo. The 23-year-old also joined the national team in 2019 and has scored six goals in 25 matches. Like Vinicus Jr., he also is a member of Real Madrid in La Liga. He scored 10 goals in 34 matches this past season and has 26 in 142 league matches since joining the side in 2019. His last international goal came in a 1-1 draw with the United States in an international friendly on June 12. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians are led by midfielder James Rodriguez. The 32-year-old captain has played for the national team since 2011, scoring 27 goals in 102 appearances. He helped set up both goals in the opening win over Paraguay. He plays professionally for Sao Paulo of Serie A in Brazil, and is in his second year with the club. In 507 career appearances with several different leagues since turning pro in 2007, he has compiled 131 goals in 507 appearances.

Another offensive weapon is forward Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old joined the Colombian national team in 2018 and has produced 13 goals in 51 matches. He scored the first goal in Friday's win over Costa Rica in the 31st minute on a penalty kick. Diaz scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Brazil in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying in November. He plays professionally for Liverpool of the English Premier League. In three seasons, he has scored 16 goals in 67 league matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colombia vs. Brazil picks

Green has broken down Brazil vs. Colombia from every possible angle and has locked in two confident best bets. He also is offering a full breakdown of this match. Head to SportsLine now to see his picks and full analysis.

So who wins Brazil vs. Colombia on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Colombia vs. Brazil have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated profits across multiple leagues, and find out.