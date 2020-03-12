Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19; Gunners' game postponed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday. The club said that the team's London Colney training center has been closed after diagnosis was confirmed. Club personnel who had recent close contact with Arteta are now in self-isolation which the club says is in lines with government heath guidelines.

Arsenal's match against Brighton on Saturday was postponed following the news.

Here's what the club said in its release:

Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.



We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.

The news came shortly after the Premier League announced that play this weekend would continue as usual. Most other professional leagues around the world have postponed play or are playing games behind closed doors.

Arsenal's match with Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed. That decision was made because the owner of Greek club Olympiakos has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and he was at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London on Feb. 27.