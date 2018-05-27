Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Real Madrid exit after winning Champions League final, then says 'until next year'

Real Madrid's Champions League triumph on Saturday had a bit of a sour note after the match thanks to the words of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo hinted at a possible exit from Real Madrid, and it has left Real Madrid fans concerned as to what this team may look like next season when it goes for a four-peat, but then on Sunday made Real fans feel like he'll be a player of theirs next season.

Here's what to know about the strangely-timed remarks:

What was said on Saturday?

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Ronaldo said (transcript via Marca):

It was very nice to be at Real Madrid ... In the coming days I will give a response to the fans, who have always been at my side.

And this came out of nowhere. Ronaldo's deal with Real Madrid lasts through the summer of 2021. This seems unprovoked and leads one to believe he is unhappy about something within the organization. You never know if his comments were meant to be a negotiating tactic for a possible raise this summer.

How serious does it seem?

It sounded serious, especially after such a major cup final. As Marca points out, he also spoke to Antenna 3 of Spain and said that the future of the players on the roster isn't important right now.

"We'll see what happens," he added.

He doesn't seem happy but didn't exactly say why.

What happened on Sunday?

During the championship parade in Madrid, Ronaldo dropped a new hint, as he was heard saying on the microphone, "until next year," at the end of the event. It's in Spanish and it happens right around the eight-second mark in this clip below:



Cristiano Ronaldo: “Gracias chicos, hasta el próximo año” pic.twitter.com/y6D2wMOTgo — Real Madrid C.F. 🏆 (@AvalosRMCF) May 27, 2018

So a day after it seemed like he could be leaving, now it feels like he is staying. Back and forth, but we'll see if he explains more in the coming days.

Where could he go?

This is pure speculation because it seems like the most likely scenario is him staying at Real Madrid, but the only teams that could probably afford him are Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. PSG has its own FIFA Financial Fair Play concerns, while City doesn't seem like a fit with Pep Guardiola's system.

We'll have to keep an eye on it in the coming days, but there's no doubt that the comments were poorly timed. Aside from being a distraction for the club, it'll likely be a distraction for the Portugal national team as well -- unless he resolves things before joining the team in preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.