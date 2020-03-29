Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus teammates give up $100 million to help club during coronavirus pandemic

Cristiano Ronaldo, his teammates and coach Maurizio Sarri have given up $100 million (about €90 million) in combined wages to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic. The club has had three players test positive for COVID-19, including star attacker Paulo Dybala. The forgoing of wages, which the club announced this weekend, will have players receive reduced compensation from March through June, helping the club financially during a challenging time.

Italy remains the hardest hit country in Europe when it comes to confirmed cases and deaths.

Here's what the club said in its statement:

The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalized, as required by the current regulations. The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year. Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions. Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone.

Ronaldo will forgeo about $10 million as a result.

Serie A action has been stopped for weeks as a result of the outbreak, with the last match coming on March 9. It's unclear when the league will return to action, though it feels more and more likely that it won't be in April as the situation hasn't improved. Juventus is in first place in the league with 63 points, one ahead of Lazio.

Italy has almost 100,000 positive cases of the virus as of Sunday. Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi are the other two Juventus players who tested positive for the virus. All players remain in quarantine.