The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Bournemouth 3-4-7, Crystal Palace 4-4-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Crystal Palace has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on Bournemouth at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Crystal Palace's last three contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, neither Crystal Palace nor West Ham could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Crystal Palace's goal came from Odsonne Edouard at minute 53, while West Ham's was scored by Mohammed Kudus in the 13th.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth has not lost an EPL match since November 4th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. They played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Aston Villa.
Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 when the teams last played back in May. Will Crystal Palace repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +120 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Crystal Palace has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.
- May 13, 2023 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 31, 2022 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jun 20, 2020 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 03, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- May 12, 2019 - Crystal Palace 5 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Oct 01, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 07, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Dec 09, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 31, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 27, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1