Denmark will look to advance to the Round of 16 on Tuesday when they take on Haiti in a 2023 Women's World Cup Group D matchup. Though there are several ways for them to reach the Round of 16, the best scenario for the Danes would be to earn a win and either have China lose or draw with England. Haiti, which have suffered a pair of 1-0 losses in the competition, would like nothing better than to throw a wrench into the Danes' plans. Although a Haiti win wouldn't mean certain elimination for Denmark, it would leave their tournament hopes in peril. Haiti, however, could advance with a victory and an England win over China, with favorable tie-breakers over Denmark and China.

Kickoff is set for 7 a.m. ET at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, New Zealand. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denmark as the -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100) in its latest Haiti vs. Denmark odds, with Haiti the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +380, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Haiti vs. Denmark spread: Denmark -1.5 (-120), Haiti +1.5 (-110)

Haiti vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

Haiti vs. Denmark money line: Denmark -360, Haiti +1100, Draw +380

HAI: Are 3-4 since the beginning of the year

DEN: Have reached the World Cup quarterfinals twice, the last coming in 1995

Why you should back Denmark

Forward Pernille Harder captains the Danes and is a big part of the team's offense. The 30-year-old has scored 70 goals in 143 appearances since she first joined the national side in 2009. She had the only assist in Denmark's 1-0 win over China on July 22 in the World Cup opener. Harder is also a member of Chelsea of the English Women's Super League. Since 2019, she has scored 44 goals in 81 appearances.

Also helping power the offense is forward Amalie Vangsgaard. The 26-year-old has the only goal of the competition for the Danes so far. In 11 matches for the national team, she has one goal after scoring three times for the Denmark U19 team in 20 matches from 2013 to 2015. Domestically, she is a member of Paris Saint Germain, where she has two goals in eight appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Haiti

Forward Nerilia Mondesir is an active part of the Haiti offense and has already registered a team-high four shots in the World Cup. She has played for her national team for the past two years, registering three goals in nine appearances. The 24-year-old is also a member of Montpellier of the French Division 1 Feminine. In 99 matches played, including 70 starts, Mondesir has scored 15 goals and added 12 assists.

Midfielder Melchie Dumornay has registered three shots, including two on target, during the 2023 World Cup. The 19-year-old has two goals in international friendlies and has played in nine matches, making eight starts. Domestically, she has played the past two seasons for Stade de Reims of Division 1 Feminine in France. In 2022-23, she scored 11 goals and added five assists in 18 matches, including 17 starts. See which team to pick here.

How to make Haiti vs. Denmark picks

