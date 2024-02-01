What a journey it has been for Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire to secure a loan move to Blackburn Rovers. On Wednesday, it seemed like everything was set for him to join Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship on a permanent deal. En route to the club for his medical, Blackburn informed Orlando that they'd be pulling out of the deal. At that point, it seemed like things had collapsed, with the deal consigned to the what-if bin of transfer history.

Blackburn came back to the table agreeing on a loan to buy that was announced on Thursday just before the deadline.

On transfer deadline day, deals can change in a matter of hours as this has quickly become one of the wilder sagas of the winter transfer window. It's similar to Marseille player Bamba Dieng failing his medical at Nice after they tried to sneak in on Leeds United signing the attacker, leaving him in limbo to not be able to play for the French clubs due to registration limits.

FC Midtjylland was another club included in the push for the attacker but Blackburn will now have their man after raising funds from selling Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace. Currently 18th in the Championship, Blackburn will expect McGurie to come in firing to avoid a scenario where they slip into the relegation zone.

Drafted by Orlando City ahead of last season, McGuire enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Lions with 13 goals and three assists. Orlando has been trying to extend his contract but CBS Sports understands that McGuire rejected the latest offer.

Featuring for the United States men's national team during their January friendly against Slovenia, McGuire is on the fringes of the national team, joining an impressive crew of forwards drafted by the Lions that includes Mallorca's Cyle Larin and West Brom's Daryl Dike.