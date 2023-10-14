Gareth Southgate has hit out at England supporters for jeering Jordan Henderson during the Three Lions' 1-0 friendly win over Australia at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

The 33-year-old captain was booed when substituted in the 62nd minute of the game which Southgate later said "defied logic."

"He is a role model in the squad," the England boss said of his skipper. "I do not understand it. I know what has created it but it defies logic that you would give a player who is playing and putting his heart and soul into playing for England... why boo him?"

Southgate refused to "elaborate" on the motives behind the fans booing Henderson with the former Liverpool captain's move to Saudi Arabia this summer causing notable controversy.

"How is (booing) going to help him or the team?" the English tactician continued. "He has got 79 caps for England -- what he has delivered is exceptional. He has taken Jude Bellingham under his wing. He knitted things together on the field tonight in a team with not a lot of caps."

Henderson was closely allied to the LGBTQ+ community while Liverpool skipper but divided fans and LGBTQ+ activists with his decision to leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia where same-sex relationships and activity is illegal.

The Sunderland-born midfielder won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup (twice) with the Reds and has been a mainstay for both Southgate and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"If I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that is not right either," said Henderson in response to the uproar over his decision to The Athletic. "Everybody should be respectful of religion and culture."

Al-Ettifaq announced Henderson's arrival with a career montage which had his rainbow armband greyed out while he posted video backing of Saudi Arabia's 2034 FIFA World Cup ambitions to his social media accounts earlier this month.

Henderson has made eight appearances so far for Steven Gerrard's side and captained England against Australia with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rested as a substitute.