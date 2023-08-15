England attempt to book their first trip to the final when they take on co-hosts Australia in the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. England are making their third consecutive appearance in the semis after suffering 2-1 losses to Japan in 2015 and the United States four years later. Australia have reached the penultimate round for the first time after getting past France on penalties in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Kickoff at Stadium Australia in Sydney is set for 6 a.m. ET. The English are the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest England vs. Australia odds, while the Australians are +230 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Australia vs. England:

England vs. Australia money line: England +135, Australia +230, Draw +190

England vs. Australia over/under: 1.5 goals

England vs. Australia spread: England -0.5 (+130)

ENG: The English have lost only one of their last 37 matches across all competitions

AUS: The Australians have posted an 18-1-6 record since winning only three of their 16 games in 2021

Why you should back England

The English entered the tournament without offensive star Beth Mead, who recorded 13 goals and 14 assists over 10 matches during World Cup qualifying, due to a ruptured ACL. The Lionesses were then forced to face Colombia in the quarterfinals on Saturday minus Lauren James, who began serving a two-game suspension after scoring a team-high three goals and tying for first in the Women's World Cup with three assists in her first four matches. England fell behind against the Colombians but managed to come away with a 2-1 victory behind forwards Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

The 23-year-old Hemp converted just before halftime to level the contest and the 24-year-old Russo broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Both players have recorded two goals in the tournament for England, who have allowed a total of two over their first five games. Striker Rachel Daly has registered a goal and an assist in the competition, while also converting during the penalty shootout in England's victory against Nigeria in the Round of 16. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Australia

The Australians also have played well defensively in the competition, posting clean sheets in four of their five contests - including each of the last three. Offensively, the team is led by Hayley Raso, who has recorded three goals. The 28-year-old winger recorded a brace in the Matildas' 4-0 victory against Canada in their group stage finale and converted once in the team's 2-0 triumph over Denmark in the Round of 16.

The only other player with multiple goals in this competition for Australia is defender Steph Catley, who recorded the lone goal in the tournament-opening 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland. Winger Caitlin Foord has registered a goal and two assists, while also converting in the penalty shootout against France in the quarterfinals. The hero of that victory was winger Cortnee Vine, who converted Australia's 10th attempt to send the co-hosts to the semifinals. See which team to pick here.

