After a 2-1 victory over Italy, England can take control of Group C in UEFA Euro qualifying with a victory over Ukraine on Sunday. While England were already the favorites to win the group, Ukraine and Italy are expected to compete for second, so starting qualifying with victories over both would be a dream start for Gareth Southgate. England will have to keep their focus after finishing the Italy match with ten men due to a red card to Luke Shaw as Ukraine do have attackers to make them pay.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Mar. 26 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 26 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London

: Wembley Stadium -- London TV: None | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

None | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: England -410; Draw; +430; Ukraine +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

England: Shaw's red card is a costly one but with Ben Chilwell and Keiran Trippier in the reserves, Southgate will be able to cope without his No. 1 left-back. Chilwell especially has been in good form for Chelsea and will be needed to cope with Ukraine's danger on the wings while picking his spots to go forward. As always, the Three Lions will rely on Harry Kane in the attack but he couldn't ask for a much better supporting cast in what should be another victory.

Ukraine: All eyes are on Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko who moves from left-back to central midfield for the national team. Every attack for the team goes through him and if England resort to fouling they'll have to be wary of the danger that he can pose from free kicks. Mykhailo Mudryk will also get time to shine with the national team and if England aren't cautious, the Ukrainian wingers can make this more than interesting.

Prediction

England will start the match quickly but take a second to regain their balance after Ukraine score, but once they get going, the quality of the Three Lions will win out. Pick: England 3, Ukraine 1