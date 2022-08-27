Real Madrid go to Espanyol on Sunday for Matchday 3 in La Liga with a chance to go the top of the table. Los Blancos are 2-0-0 to start the campaign, averaging three goals a game. Meanwhile, Espanyol are in 17th place with one draw and one loss through their first two contests. They currently are out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Aug. 28 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Aug. 28 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : RCDE Stadium -- Barcelona

: RCDE Stadium -- Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Espanyol +600; Draw +360; Real Madrid -225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Espanyol: The hosts failed to score in their last match, a 2-0 loss at home to Rayo Vallecano, putting just one of their 13 shots on frame. But it was a Sergi Gomez red card 30 minutes in that put their backs against the wall. A more composed start will be needed here, and they must prioritize defending. As a team that could be in the relegation battle, any point against a top side feels like a win. They'll need to make it ugly to have a chance.

Real Madrid: Life without Casemiro has fully begun. So far, it's been Aurelien Tchouameni starting at defensive midfield, replacing the departed midfielder, who now plays for Manchester United. The French international seems like a natural fit despite still being a tad raw. But his comfort level is increasing with his new side. With Espanyol liking to press a bit in the midfield, he'll need to be quick to get the ball off of his feet, and if he can do that with passes forward to more creative players, Real should roll.

Prediction

Karim Benzema gets his first brace of the campaign as Los Blancos remain perfect on the season. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Espanyol 0