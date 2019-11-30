Euro 2020 draw results: Portugal, Germany, France in group of death while England gets Croatia

With Euro 2020 qualifying pretty much concluding this month, the tournament's group stage draw took place on Saturday with only four of the 24 spots yet to be decided. The draw produced a crazy, soon-to-be-epic Group of Death in Group F with Germany, France and Portugal all together, with the last spot yet to be decided.

The four remaining spots in the tournament will be determined by the Euro 2020 playoffs next March, with those participating being the best performing teams in the UEFA Nations League that have yet to qualify. France, Germany and Portugal could potentially get Iceland in their group.

Here is the complete draw from Saturday, with the Netherlands and Italy getting somewhat favorable draws:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Playoff Winner D (Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo)

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Playoff Winner C (Norway, Serbia, Scotland or Israel)

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Playoff Winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or Ireland)

Grop F: Germany, France, Portugal, Playoff Winner A (Bulgaria, Hungary, Iceland or Romania)

It doesn't really matter who goes into Group F because it's the group of death no matter what. That team, however, will have a shot as some third-place teams can advance to the knockout stage. In 2016 when Portugal won Euro, they finished third in their group, failing to win any of their group stage games.

Group A looks to be quite competitive with Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, with the Welsh making the semifinals last time.

The tournament will be played all over Europe for the first time and begins on June 12. The favorites are the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Germany, England and France.