Finally, the UEFA Euro 2020 final matchup is set, and it's a dreamy one for supporters of both nations and especially neutral fans. It will be England and Italy battling for the coveted continental trophy. Italy beat Spain on Tuesday in penalty kicks to advance to the final, while England just avoided a shootout, seeing off Denmark in added time on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know:

What day is the game?

The match is set for this Sunday, July 11, from Wembley Stadium in London. That's the same venue hosted both semifinals.

What time does the match start?

Kickoff is officially set for 3 p.m. ET, a familiar time for many matches in the tournament. Local kickoff time will be 9 p.m.

Where can I watch it?

For those fans in the United States, the match will air on ESPN in English and TUDN in Spanish. You can see it in either language by streaming it with fuboTV (try for free).

Have Italy ever won Euro?

Yes, they have. The Italians have won it once, but that was over 50 years ago. It came in the 1968 final, with Italy hosting, and they beat the former Yugoslavia across what was then a two-legged final.

Have England ever won Euro?

The Three Lions have actually never appeared in a final, let alone ever won one. They are the only European team to have won a World Cup but not a Euro and will try to change that on Sunday. The appearance is England's first in a major international cup final since the 1966 World Cup.

