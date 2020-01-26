Euro 2020: Schedule, scores, live stream, how to watch online, start times and more
The cup kicks off in June with Portugal as the reigning champ
Euro 2020 is almost here. Europe's top national team competition begins in June as 24 nations battle for a month to be crowned the kings of the continent. Portugal is the reigning champion after surprisingly winning the competition back in 2016 in France as it expanded to 24 teams. That tournament saw third-place teams eligible to advance to the knockout stage, with champ Portugal being one of them. Cristiano Ronaldo and company didn't win a single group stage game and didn't even win a game in regulation until the semifinals, later proving that third-place teams can be serious contenders.
World Cup champ France, World Cup semifinalist England and a handful of others like Portugal, Netherlands, Germany and Spain are considered the favorites in the competition, but no team will have clear home-field advantage throughout the cup. That's because this tournament does not have a single host country. The tournament is being played all over Europe in 12 different countries, all culminating with the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in England.
Here's the schedule and kickoff times, but please note that four teams have yet to qualify with a playoff round coming in March.
All times Eastern
June 12
Turkey vs. Italy, 3 p.m.
June 13
Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs. Russia, 3 p.m.
June 14
England vs. Croatia, 9 a.m.
Austria vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.
June 15
TBD vs. Czech Republic, 9 a.m.
Poland vs. TBD, 12 p.m.
Spain vs. Sweden, 3 p.m.
June 16
TBD vs. Portugal, 12 p.m.
France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.
Matchday 2
June 17
Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.
Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m.
Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.
June 18
Ukraine vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.
June 19
Sweden vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 p.m.
England vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
June 20
TBD vs. France, 9 a.m.
Portugal vs. Germany, 12 p.m.
Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.
Matchday 3
June 21
Italy vs. Wales, 12 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 p.m.
June 22
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m.
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.
June 23
Croatia vs. TBD, 3 p.m
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.
June 24
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.
TBD vs. Spain, 12 p.m.
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.
Germany vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Round of 16
June 27-30
Quarterfinals
July 3-4, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Semifinals
July 7-8, 3 p.m. ET
Final
July 12, 3 p.m. ET
