Experienced, title-winning manager Rafa Benitez is the new coach of Everton, the club announced on Wednesday. The 61-year-old Spanish boss returns to the Premier League after two years in China, joining his third English club.

The former defender made a name for himself at Valencia two decades ago, leading them to two La Liga titles before an incredible spell at Everton's rival Liverpool. At Valencia, he also won the UEFA Cup. As the manager at Anfield, he guided the team to the 2004-05 Champions League title, while also winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. From there, he also won trophies at Inter Milan (FIFA Club World Cup and Italian Super Cup), Chelsea (Europa League) and Napoli (Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup). He also helped Newcastle earn promotion back in 2017, winning the EFL Championship.

"I am delighted to be joining Everton," he told the club's official website. "Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club.

"I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions."

The two-time UEFA Manager of the Year has a tall task ahead of him with the blue half of Merseyside, looking to guide them to a trophy after the inconsistent spell under Ancelotti. With Everton he has a strong base of players to work with such as attackers Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He'll be aiming to improve on last season's 10th-place finish for a club with ambitions to return to European competitions.