Everton and Leicester City are both in the thick of the top four race in the Premier League this season. Brendand Rodgers Leicester side currently sit third on 38 points while Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees are seventh with 32 points but with two games in hand over Wednesday's opponents. A home win by Everton would see them vault into fourth place, leap frogging both Tottenham and Liverpool who don't play until Thursday.

Everton vs. Leicester City

Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Goodison Park

Peacock

Everton +180; Draw +230; Leicester+155

Everton took care of business against Leicester City on the road in the teams' previous meeting last month with a 2-0 win and will be looking to do the same thing back at Goodison Park. Both teams come into the current matchup in fine form with Leicester taking nine points from their list three games, the most recent the 2-0 defeat of Chelsea that effectively ended Frank Lampard's time with the Blues. Everton meanwhile haven't played a Premier League match since January 12 when they defeated Wolverhampton at Molineux 2-1 in an ugly game which saw the winning team take only five total shots.

Everton is now 10-5-2 while Leicester sits at 12-5-2. Everton is 6-2-1 after wins this season, Leicester 7-3-1.

Everton have won six out of their last nine games against Leicester City.

Dec 16, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 0

Jul 01, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1

Dec 01, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Everton 1

Jan 01, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Everton 0

Oct 06, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1

Jan 31, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 1

Oct 29, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Everton 0

Apr 09, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. Leicester City 2

Dec 26, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Leicester City 0

Leicester may be in fine form, but Goodison is always a difficult place to take all three points. Pick: Everton 1 - 1 Leicester City

