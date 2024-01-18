Troy Deeney's first managerial spell ended just as quickly as it began as the former Premier League striker was fired by Forest Green Rovers on Thursday, just 29 days into the job.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The League Two side fired Deeney the day he received a four-match ban for "improper behavior and language." He was sent off in the 85th minute of Forest Green's 2-1 loss to Swindon Town on Dec. 29 and was punished by the FA for inappropriate conduct, including abuse towards a match official.

Deeney's short spell in charge of the team was a turbulent one. Forest Green picked up just three points during a six-match stretch and sit dead last in League Two with just 18 points after 26 games. He also criticized his squad frequently, saying he would "rather watch 'Antiques Roadshow'" than his team, described them as "inmates running the jail" and added that there were "too many babies, top to bottom." He also singled out players for their individual performances.

He offered a semblance of an apology on Tuesday, but it was not a particularly remorseful one.

"I apologized to the group afterwards because some things should be kept in the changing room," he said, per the BBC. "I don't apologize for what I said, I just apologized as it was said in public."

Deeney coupled his role with the manager with one as a current player and will not be allowed to play for Forest Green while he serves the four-match ban. He has four goals in 18 games this season.