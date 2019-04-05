FA Cup 2019: Live stream Manchester City vs. Brighton and Watford vs. Wolverhampton semifinals, TV start time, schedule

The FA Cup continues this weekend as we discover who will play in the 2018-19 final. Gone are replays where teams can no longer draw and force a second game, as these contests take place at Wembley Stadium with extra time and penalty kicks a possibility, as there has to be a winner.

Manchester City is the strong favorite as the only team in the Premier League's top six remaining in the field. City is also fighting for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool and has high expectations of reaching the FA Cup final on May 18. They take on a Brighton team that isn't been given much of a chance to pull the shocker, losing 2-0 to City in their only meeting this season in the league.

Meanwhile, Watford and Wolves are two surprises who are fighting to be the best of the rest in the Premier League after the top six, and one of them will make the final. Watford has found some stability and is dreaming of a cup final, while Wolves are exceeding expectations in their first year back in England's top flight. Nuno's team is fresh off another win over Manchester United and enters with serious momentum.

FA Cup semifinals schedule

Saturday, April 6

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7

Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m. ET

How to watch on TV, stream online

The matches will only air in the United States on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+.